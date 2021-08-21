HELENA - The Carroll College Saints are coming off a shortened, spring 2021 season where the team went 3-2.

Special teams was an area of concern for Saints head coach Troy Purcell after last weeks scrimmage and it remained a focus for Saturday's scrimmage.

"I felt good really good about, you know, 99% of the special teams. Coming in you know we had a few punts in the snap situation again, but I think we progressed quite well, again during the last week," Purcell says.

Also on Purcell's list for Saturday was getting the young guys live reps. One freshman who totaled nearly 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground as a senior at Bigfork last fall, recently made a position change and has made the most of the opportunity. Cormac Benn made the switch from wide receiver to running back and had a long touchdown run in Saturday's scrimmage.

Benn says "It was awesome, it was actually my first college practice touchdown, in a scrimmage. I actually just got moved to running back from wide receiver, so that was pretty cool because I'm still picking up on the running back plays." Benn says he's also competing for a spot on special teams.

The Saints are looking to snap a losing streak at Vigilante Field that dates back to 2015 when they play Montana Western on Saturday August 28th at 1:00pm.