Game Summary from the NAIA Football Playoff game between Carroll College and Morningside.

1st Quarter:

Morningside gets the ball and drives it all the way down the field and fumbles on the Carroll 10 yard line, Trent Durfey recovers.

Carroll then goes three and out and punts the ball back to the Mustangs.

Saints force another fumble but the Mustangs recover. Morningside punts back to Carroll starting from their own 40.

Saints punt back again over 9:00 left in the 1st quarter.

TOUCHDOWN Morningside: Anthony Sims takes it in from about 15 yards out. 7-0 Mustangs lead with 4:28 to go in the 1st quarter.

After a first down run by Burgess Carroll can't get it past midfield and will have to punt back to the Mustangs. Morningside will start from their own 25.

TOUCHDOWN Morningside: Sims gets his second on the day this time from 37 yards out. Mustangs lead 13-0 after a blocked PAT.

2nd Quarter:

Carroll gets a first down but then can't get anything going. The punt is blocked and the Mustangs get the ball inside the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN Morningside: Austin Jackson makes the catch from ten yards out. PAT is good, Mustangs lead 20-0.

TOUCHDOWN Morningside: Mustangs block the punt and take it back for six. 27-0 is the score with 11:29 left in the 1st half.

Carroll punts again. Morningside will start at their own 25 with 8:47 to go in the first half.

TOUCHDOWN Morningside: Matt Strecker from a yard out 34-0 Mustangs lead. 6:09 left in the first half.

Carroll gets down to the Mustangs 6 yard line but turns it over on downs. 1:18 left in the first half.

HALFTIME: Morningside leads Carroll College 34-0.

3rd Quarter

Carroll gets the ball to Morningside's side of the field before throwing an interception. Morningside takes over.

TOUCHDOWN Morningside: Anthony Sims runs in his third touchdown of the game. 41-0 Morningside leads.

Bridgewater is picked off again by the Morningside defense with just over three minutes to play in the 3rd quarter.

GAME FINAL: Morningside defeats Carroll College 55-0.