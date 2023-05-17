BILLINGS--Every successful team needs one. The guy that brings the lunch pail to work every day, never seeking the limelight but making it happen for others.

That can be said for the career of Alan 'Dirt' Wilson. A native of Duncan, British Columbia, Wilson was recruited by Montana State after a scout saw him play at a high school development camp.

Attitude and hustle were the words to best describe the player who left for Montana State in 1968 as a defensive end. He was moved to the offensive line shortly after arriving in Bozeman and the results were immediate.

Wilson earned second team all-conference honors in both his junior and senior years with the 'Cats and was a team co-captain in 1972. After graduation, Wilson returned to Canada and joined the BC Lions. Longevity is not common in the world of Pro Football, but in the case of Al Wilson, he was the ultimate Iron Man.

He rarely missed a game in his 15 seasons with the team, playing in over 230 games, the second longest in team history. At one point, he played in 167 consecutive games and in the process, became the most decorated B.C. Lion in team history, earning All-Star honors seven times.

He won a Grey Cup Championship in 1985 before being inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame and Canadian Football League Hall of Fame in 1997 as both offensive lineman and center.

After retirement, Wilson continued on as a high school coach for nearly two decades, even coaching girls' soccer until hanging up the whistle in 2009. One of the all-time greats in the CFL, Al Wilson, inductee into the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame.