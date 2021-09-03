Bulldogs sweep Hardin XC Invite at Gas Cap Hill

On one of the hardest cross country courses in the state, Hardin used perhaps some homefield advantage to sweep the team titles at the Hardin Invite on Friday.

The Bulldog boys placed four out of the top five runners at Gas Cap Hill, but did not have the top finisher. Caleb Tomac of Havre grabbed the top spot at 17:45.91.

"It was the hardest hill I've ever ran, not the hardest course, but definitely the hardest hill. It really beats you mentally and breaks you down," said Tomac.

Bryson Rodgers, Alduran Takes Enemy, Andrew Stump, Elias Stops at Pretty Place, and Tayjon Joe all followed for Hardin.

As a team, the Bulldog boys took first place by more than five minutes. Laurel finished in second with Custer County coming in third.

"Our goal is always to run together as a pack we just take each day one at a time and always look to improve," said Hardin Coach, Cindy Farmer.

Hardin did have a top finisher in the girls race as Ellyse Moccasin crossed the finish line first, doing so in 21:05.48. Bulldogs had three runners finish in the top four. Sophie Nedens was third and Mariah Aragon finished fourth.

"We practiced this a lot and just having this in our hometown means a lot to us," Moccasin said.

Laurel's Lauren Taylor was the runner up, finishing in 21:30.55.

The Locomotives were also second to Hardin in the team standings. Custer County finished third.