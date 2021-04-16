Dawson Community College Men's Basketball is set to represent the Treasure State on the national stage in Kansas.

The idea of representing the state may hold more weight for the four Montanans on the Bucs Roster.

Huntley's Isaiah Bouchard and Browning's Riley Spoonhunter are proud to represent Montana during Dawson's historic season.

"It's great I was part of a winning team in high school so that's nothing new but it's cool to make history with them. There's definitely hometown pride or home-state pride," said Bouchard, Freshman Forward for DCC.

Freshman Guard Riley Spoonhunter added, "It feels really special to be from Montana be a part of that and bring awareness to the rest of the country that Montana players can hoop."

As the team competes in the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, the pair said the support stretches far past Glendive to each of their hometowns.

"They're all supporting me now that Noah (Bouchard) is done and all watching me now," said Isaiah Bouchard.

"The support from back home in Browning is big. I have people calling and messaging me every day just telling me how proud they are of me. It lifts a weight off my shoulders because I know I have that chip on my shoulder with the Blackfeet Nation on my back so it helps especially with them watching every game. They support us like when I was in high school," Spoonhunter added.

DCC plays Indian River State College on Tuesday, April 20 at 9 AM MT.