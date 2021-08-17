The Billings Senior football team has been working hard at two-a-days as they prepare to kick off the AA season on August 26 at Daylis Stadium.

Broncs will look a little different on offense this year with Christian Emineth set to start at quarterback after the departure of Junior Bergen to the University of Montana.

Senior will still be talented on the offensive line and in the backfield with seniors Jacob Miller and Bubba Bergen leading the run game. Malikye Simpson who starred on the track in the spring will provide plenty of speed on the outside as well.

All that said, defense wins championships and the Broncs had one of the top defensive groups in the state last year, and they're prepared to set the tone once again this fall.

We always have a mean mentality as a defense. I think it's crazy we always have a stud defense, bringing up energy for the offense, always great," said senior linebacker, Peyton Morton.

Senior safety Bubba Bergen added, "Coach Murdock always emphasizes having a strong defense and we just take that to heart."

With a new season, comes new leaders. That's especially the case for Senior after losing standouts like Junior Bergen, Jacksen Burckley, and Payton Stidham just to name a few.

Sometimes a new senior can look around the locker room and realize they are the ones the team is now looking up to. That is a role Billings Senior's leaders are ready to take on, as the Broncs grind through those two-a-day practices.

"It's a big role to do and it's exciting honestly that everyone is on you and I appreciate it I'm honored for that," said senior Caleb Romero.

Morton added, "I like it I like guiding people on the field bringing up the energy and make my teammates better. I like that they look up to us now I think we're a great class."

Senior hosts Butte on Daylis Stadium on Thursday, August 26 to kick off the season. SWX will broadcast that game live at 7 PM.