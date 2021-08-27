Bridger was down 20 to nothing at one point in the contest. A touchdown as the clock expired in the first half was enough to get the Scouts going as they storm back to beat Meeteetse, 34-22.
Bridger Completes Comeback, Takes Down Meeteetse 34-32
- Ben Malakoff
Ben Malakoff
