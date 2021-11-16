Breakout Bear: Michael DeLeon carrying the load for West

On Friday night, Billings West travels to Missoula for another date with the Sentinel Spartans in the AA state championship.

Coming on strong at the perfect time as the Bears prepare for the defending state champions is the running game, led by the big boys up front and Michael DeLeon at running back.

To say DeLeon is a breakout star for the Bears may be unfair. He's rushed for over 1,500 yards and has sixteen touchdowns this season.

"The offensive line you know we just get it done. Mikey gets the rest of them it's great," said West junior offensive tackle Jacob Anderson.

"I think just our connection the past couple years, our line is back everyone's healthy and I think that's the main thing," said DeLeon.

That success has increased in the postseason. In two games against Helena Capital and Helena, DeLeon has rushed for 473 yards and six touchdowns .

"Mikey is going to get the ball, he is a phenomenal running back. Every Saturday and Sunday I text him asking him how sore he is and he says 'not sore at all.' That's pretty special. We try to limit his carries early on and now he's getting the ball a lot, 31 and 29 carries. The good old football cliché is you have to stop the run and the last couple weeks we've done it well, but it all starts with those guys up front," said West head football coach Rob Stanton.

The Golden Bears hope to avenge two previous losses to Sentinel, including last year's title game and a 22-19 loss in week one of the season at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

DeLeon had 84 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown in the most recent matchup with the Spartans. Now as he averages eight yards a carry entering Friday's state championship, Deleon and the offensive line are prepared to make an impact in their final game together, as they seek West high's second AA state title in the last four seasons .

"All of us have been waiting since freshman year, when we watched Jesse Owens and them win it here against Flathead so now this is our moment," DeLeon said .

Billings West plays Missoula Sentinel on Friday at 7 PM in Missoula .