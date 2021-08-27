Bozeman's Connor Neil, Hayley Burns win Billings Invite

Just under 40 teams kicked off the cross country season at the Billings Invite on Friday afternoon. While some things were different, others seem to never change.

For example, Bozeman's dominance in the sport was on full display again at Amend park as the Hawks saw winners for both the boys and the girls.

Bozeman's Connor Neil and Bozeman Gallatin's Carson Steckelberg were neck-and neck most the way. After the first mile, it was Steckelberg holding a narrow lead . Down the final stretch the Raptor would push to a sprint, but Neil's lead was safe as he finished in front at 16:12.99 seconds. Steckelberg finished in 16:33.15 seconds .

It was the first event win for Neil, a senior at Bozeman. He said he started cross country his junior year. On Friday, Neil had enough to hold off the competition .

"I was checking my shoulder the last lap because I know him, I know he has a kick so I was trying to make sure he wasn't coming," he said.

The Hawks boys also won the total team title . Billings West came in second and Bozeman Gallatin finished third .

Many of the runners spoke about how fun it was to run next to a full field and see everyone together again. Last year, events were restricted to mostly duals and the races were run in waves .

Waves or not, the girl's race belonged to Bozeman's Hayley Burns. Burns jumped out in front early and held the lead the entire way, finishing over 20 seconds in front of second place with a time of 19:07.38 seconds. Big Timber's Natalie Wood was second at 19:28.72 seconds.

Soon as Burns crossed the finish line, she instantly threw off her shoes and laid down in the grass. After the race she said, "My feet were on fire, so I was excited to finally get them off."

Turns out she's even faster barefoot.