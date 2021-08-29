BILLINGS - It didn't take long for the Bozeman Hawks Cross Country team to assert themselves as one of the best in the state. Connor Neil finished first overall with a time of 16:12:99, helping lead the boy's team to a team title. The girl's team was led by Hayley Burns who took home first by more than twenty seconds. The defending state champs were the highest finishing Montana team, Cody won the team title.
