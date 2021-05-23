On Sunday, the Bozeman girls and boys lacrosse teams each won their fourth consecutive Montana High School Lacrosse Association championship.

The only gap in Bozeman's title run came in 2020, when the season was ended due to COVID-19.

The girls bounced back Sunday against Jackson Hole, the only team to hand them a loss this season. It was hard to believe that was just a week ago in the title match in Lockwood.

Bozeman held a 8-4 lead over Jackson Hole at halftime, and the attack led by Ella Roe would only grow that lead in the second half as Bozeman went on to win 17 to 7.

After the game, Roe said the loss to Jackson hole helped her team re-focus this week.

"It reminded us we need to work super hard for every single ball, work hard for every draw, everything today we just started strong and that's what got us," said Roe.

Bozeman Sophomore Eloise Trafton said the loss relieved a lot of pressure for the girls.

"Once we lost that first game all our energy raised even more because we just wanted to win and take home the trophy," Trafton said.

The Bozeman boys were also the top seed in their bracket. They faced Kalispell Glacier in the championship game at Lockwood Stadium.

Glacier striked first behind off a goal from Colby Clemons. An assist soon after from Clemons to Grant Heimbigner put Glacier up 2-0 over Bozeman in the first quarter.

Bozeman scored five consecutive goals after that moment, eventually going on to defeat Kalispell Glacier 9-6 to secure their fourth state title in five seasons.