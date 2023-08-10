SAN BERNARDINO- Boulder-Arrowhead Little League's run at the Little League Regional came to an end on Thursday in a 2-1 loss to Utah.

The team from Billings, representing Montana, was playing for a chance to advance to the Mountain Region Championship against Nevada in a loser-out contest.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when an RBI double from Utah's Damian Richards put his team out in front by one. An error in the top of the fifth allowed Utah to increase their advantage to two runs.

Boulder-Arrowhead didn't go down without a fight. In the sixth and final inning, they got bases on first and third. A pass ball from the Utah pitcher allowed one run to score. With runners threatening on second and third and two outs, Utah struck out the final batter to secure the 2-1 win, ending the Montana team's season.

Boulder-Arrowhead went 1-2 at the regional tournament in California, with that win coming over Wyoming earlier in the week.