Boulder Arrowhead falls to Washington in Northwest Semifinals

After losing to Washington on Thursday night, Boulder Arrowhead Little League will get one more chance to book their ticket to the Little League World Series when they take on Oregon Friday night.

The Eastlake Washington team scored in the top of the first off a crazy play at home plate where the runner eluded Montana's catcher. The real damage though came in the third inning. Washington would score five runs, capped off by base hit from Eli Jones to lead Montana 6-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Montana scored their first run of the night off a pop fly by Carson Mangel. Washington was unable to make the catch, then the throw to third went to the dugout, allowing Montana's base runner to score home.

In the next at-bat, Drew Heigis hit it hard to third base with runners on second and third, forcing the fielder's choice at first to get another run back for Montana and some momentum. But tonight was all about Washington's hitting, all fifteen of them.

Eastlake blew the game open in the top of the sixth inning with four more runs including a deep home run shot to increase their lead to 8.

Montana wasn't done in the bottom of the sixth, Kyron Ballard found a hole in right center field, traveling all the way to the wall and plating two runners for Billings with two outs. Washington got the final out in the next at-bat, as they defeated Montana 10-4 to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

Montana faces Oregon on Friday night at 7 PM for a chance to play Washington again in the regional championship game, and secure a berth in Williamsport.