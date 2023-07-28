BILLINGS- A memorable season for the Boulder Arrowhead/Big Sky Little League softball team came to a close on Friday night against Bend, Oregon.

The all-star softball team from Billings was playing in the Northwest Region Majors 11-12 Tournament championship game in San Bernardino, California. The winner earned the chance to advance to the Little League Softball World Series.

Team Montana battled Oregon on a nationally televised game on ESPN.

Montana jumped out to a 3-0 lead, to which Oregon soon answered and tied it at three a piece. Bend North (OR) then had a five-run inning in the fourth and it was too much for Montana to overcome as they fell 8-4.

Boulder Arrowhead/Big Sky was one win away from the World Series a year ago as well, when they fell to Washington. The loss to Oregon this year was their first loss of the tournament.

Regardless, the all-stars from Billings are making Montana a household name on a national stage this time of year. Congratulations on another outstanding, epic run ladies!