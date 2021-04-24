It may have just been a spring scrimmage, but for the first time since 2019 football was back at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

The Blue Team defeated the White Team 21-10. Blue sealed the deal behind a 35 yard touchdown pass from Blake Thelan to Derryk Snell.

The Bobcats rushing attack was on full display in the scrimmage, with multiple Backs finding success on the ground. Isaiah Ifanse and Elijah Elliott both ran for touchdowns on the day.

It was a low scoring affair for much of the contest. At the end of the third quarter it was the Blue team holding just a 7-3 lead.

In the third, Tucker Rovig got the offense going for White. Rovig threw the pass of the day, 42 yards down the sideline to Nate Stewart. Rovig would cap off the drive with a touchdown run from the 1-yard line on a quarterback sneak.

Tommy Mellot got some time in at quarterback for White late in the ball game. After leading the offense into Blue territory, Mellot was hit and threw an interception, sealing the win for Blue.

There were no injuries for Montana State, a welcome sight for fans and Head Coach Brett Vigen as the Cats wrap up five weeks of spring football.