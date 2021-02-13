Editor's note: Montana State Athletics release.

Katelynn Limardo recorded a career-high 17 points, including a 5-of-5 effort from three-point range, to guide four Montana State players in double-figures as the Bobcats cruised to a 76-64 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday afternoon at Reese Court.

The win extends Montana State's (13-5, 10-2) winning streak to eight games, and with Idaho's win over Idaho State, moves the Bobcats into second place a game back of the Bengals, and a game in front of the Vandals in the loss column.

MSU plays both Idaho State and Idaho in two-game series over the course of the next two weeks.

For the second straight game, the Bobcats jumped out fast with a strong first quarter owning a 21-10 advantage in the opening 10-minutes. Kola Bad Bear and Tori Martell paced MSU with five points, apiece.

In the second stanza, Limardo took control racking up eight points, including a pair of three-pointers. Montana State held a 39-23 cushion at intermission.

"I'm really proud of how we came out again defensively," said MSU head coach Tricia Binford . "Eastern Washington made some great adjustments, but we were able to get a good lead going into halftime."

The Bobcats held Eastern Washington (6-13, 5-9) to 28.6% from the field in the first quarter.

Montana State built a 23-point lead with just over two minutes remaining in the third period following a basket by freshman Leia Beattie . The Bobcats took its largest lead of the second half at 26-points on three occasions, last coming off a Martel layup with 4-minutes, 32-seconds left in the contest.

Eastern Washington closed out the final frame on a 14-0 run to close the final margin to 12-points.

"I thought we had a pretty solid effort, but we were flat at times," Binford said. "We've got to get better on Saturdays. We'll certainly take a Big Sky road sweep, but we still have a lot of work to do heading into the next two weeks."

Limardo, a freshman from Silver City, N.M., was perfect from the field connecting on 6-of-6. Also in double-digits were Martel, Darian White and Lexi Deden with 10 points, each.

Bad Bear paced MSU under the boards with a team-high seven rebounds. The Bobcats finished the game shooting 42.4% from the field, 41.7% from beyond the arc and 90.9% at the free throw line.

EWU was led by Maisie Burnham with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Montana State will play at league-leading Idaho State on Thursday, Feb. 18 in Pocatello.