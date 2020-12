Montana State Men's Basketball's series against Southern Utah on Thursday, December 31, and Saturday, January 2, has been canceled due to some of the Thunderbirds' members testing positive for COVID-19.

This matchup would've opened conference play for the Cats. Now, their conference opener will be on Thursday, January 7 against Northern Colorado in Greeley pending both teams can play.

As of now, all Big Sky Conference games will not be rescheduled.