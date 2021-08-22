GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls girls soccer team is preparing for the start of the 2021 season, but while they're doing so without Emma Pachek on the sidelines.

Pachek is a 15-year-old soccer player from Great Falls that was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in June, aplastic anemia. She is now receiving treatment in Denver, Colorado and the Great Falls community is coming together to support Emma, by signing up to see if they can help others and "Be the Match."

"Register, Swab, Commit. We are wanting to get as many people registered for the "Be The Match" bone marrow registry as possible, because we want to save the lives of as many people as possible," says Event Organizers Susie McIntyre and Tamra Johnson. Fortunately for Emma, she has found her potential match but there are over 12,000 people still waiting to find theirs.

Volunteer and family friend Heidi LePard says "to be able to do something maybe won't be the match for Emma, but you can be the match for somebody else and help more people than just Emma is huge."

In addition to raising awareness for "Be the Match," they are also raising money for the Emma Strong Scholarship.