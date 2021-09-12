Billings West's Taco and Caden Dowler announce commitment to Montana State

BILLINGS - It appears brothers and Billings West standouts Taco and Caden Dowler will be playing their college football at Montana State. 

The two took to Twitter Sunday night to announce their decision. 

@DowlerTaco

"I am happy to announce my commitment to

@MSUBobcats_FB! All in GO CATS Thank you
@bvigen
@CoachUdy
@Coach__House
@CoachBobbyDaly
@CoachWeeseMSU"
 
@cadendowler1
 
"I am excited to announce my commitment to
@MSUBobcats_FB!
Thank you for the opportunity
@CoachBanks13
@Coach_Risinger
@bvigen
@CoachBobbyDaly
@CoachWeeseMSU
! Time to get to work! #TrueBlue22"

