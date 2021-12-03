Billings West's Max Murphy commits to Montana State Football

Billings West fullback and linebacker Max Murphy is headed to Bozeman. The Golden Bear senior announced his commitment to Montana State on Friday night.
Proud to announce my commitment to @MSUBobcats_FB! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here. @bvigen @CoachBobbyDaly @CoachPotter73 #TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/rsmUCO2J3Y— Max Murphy (@Max_Murphy08) December 4, 2021
On defense, Murphy was second on the team in total tackles with 56, 10 of those were for a loss.
Murphy also caught 13 balls, three of them for touchdowns in his 2021 campaign. Those statistics made Murphy a first team all-state linebacker and first team all-state H-back.
He will join current teammates Caden and Taco Dowler in Bozeman next season.