BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings West High School's head volleyball coach is resigning from her position, West High announced in a release Tuesday.

Monica Smith finished her third full year as the head volleyball coach after taking on the role as interim head coach during the middle of the 2018 season.

Smith accepted the head coach position in 2019, placing her team in third at the state tournament. Her team made the semi-finals in 2020 and then made it to the championship game in 2021.

"Monica's dedication to the West High program and the strong relationships she was able to build with her players has allowed her program to be one of the best in Montana over the past few season," West High said in the release. "We truly thank Monica for all she has done for West High Volleyball and wish her the best at whatever she chooses to pursue."