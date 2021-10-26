BILLINGS - Drake Rhodes is no stranger to Iowa Wrestling, as the Billings West senior has been attending camps there since he was in grade school, which made choosing where to wrestle in college an easy choice.

"It was kind of easy when we have been going to the camps all my life, since I was really young," says Rhodes. "They're killing it right now, their the number one team. It made it really easy when I got connections and became friends with some of the guys on the team and made connections with the coaches."

Rhodes is a two-time State AA champion, winning as a freshman in the 113 pound class and capped off an undefeated 2020 campaign with a state title in the 152 pound class. Rhodes brings a 97-7 overall record into his senior season and has his focus set on a third state title.

"I just have to work hard everyday and keep pushing myself and keep working hard everyday at practice."

Rhodes will not be the only Montanan on the Hawkeye wrestling team. He'll be joining Leif Schroeder from Bozeman who is a redshirt freshman on the team.

"We are good friends, him and my brother are good friends and we became good friends. Once I announced he was pretty excited and excited to have me down there. It's cool to have somebody I know down there and a friend already."

This year Rhodes is expected to wrestle in the 160 pound class before moving up to 165-174 pounds when he arrives at Iowa.