The Billings West girls and Bozeman Gallatin boys, two teams who dominated the regular season, are bringing back Class AA state championships to their respective programs .

Jordan and Justus Verge paced the Raptors to their first AA golf team state championship. Jordan won the individual state title, finishing at 7-under overall, four strokes ahead of his twin brother Justus in second place .

Butte's Jack Prigge finished in third at Even.

The Gallatin boys finished with a total team score of 581, 25 strokes ahead of second place Kalispell Glacier. Helena Capital was third with a total of 615. Bozeman Gallatin won every golf tournament this season.

The Billings West girls can say the same, finishing the 2021 season undefeated. The Bears finished as the runner-ups at the state tournament the last four seasons. On Friday in Bozeman, three Billings West golfers finished in the top ten to secure the state title.

Winning the individual state championship for the first time was Golden Bear sophomore Bella Johnson. Johnson finished seven strokes ahead of Butte's Kodie Hoagland, finishing with a final score of 148.

Billings Senior's Kenzie Walsh and Hayden Trost of Billings West tied for third with their total score of 166.

Billings West won the team title by a staggering 45 strokes. Billings Senior finished second and Bozeman came in third.