Billings West and Helena Capital boys and girls soccer dueled on the pitch Saturday at Amend Park in Billings.



First up was the boys. West, the second seed out of the east was already up a goal when Owen Guthridge scored off a deflection to put the nail in the coffin with just under fifteen minutes to play.

Golden Bears beat the Bruins 2-0, returning to the AA state semifinals for the first time since 2010.

"It is so exciting. It is so rewarding I mean coming from last year a hard loss in quarterfinals to Glacier it's so rewarding to finally win and go to the semifinals. I mean it's been so long since we made it to the semifinals especially being my senior year it's rewarding," said West senior Quin Pawiroredjo.

The Billings West girls, undefeated this season showed why on Saturday against the Bruins. Two goals in the first ten minutes by Mary Speare and Chloe Davies propelled a 9-0 win over Helena Capital.

The Golden Bears post another shutout in a season where they've allowed just two goals. Billings West girls play Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday.