Article from 406 Sports

BILLINGS - Isaiah Claunch threw three touchdown passes — two to Caden Dowler — and ran for two more as the Golden Bears (4-1) surrendered the first three points before roaring back with 41 in the first half in a rout of the Panthers. Claunch's run covered 2 and 3 yards and his connections with Dowler went for 66 and 36. He also hit Riley Bergeson for a score. Nick Gawarkiewicz's 34-yard field goal opened the scoring for Belgrade (0-5).