On Friday a coaches poll was released for 'AA' football with all sixteen head coaches participating in the voting.
Billings West is the clear favorite according to the coaches, earning twelve of the sixteen first place votes and tallying nearly 30 more points than Missoula Sentinel. The Golden Bears return 11 all-state players from last season, five more than anyone else in AA.
The defending state champion Missoula Sentinel Spartans received two first place votes as they begin their quest to defend the title .
Helena High also received a pair of first place votes and came in just a couple points behind Sentinel .
Other teams to watch out for according to the coaches include Great Falls, Glacier, Billings Senior, and Helena Capital.
Thanks to Anthony Nachreiner (host of the of The Nach On Sports Podcast) for conducting and releasing this preseason coaches poll.
1) Billings West 251 points (12)
2) Sentinel 222 (2)
3) Helena 220 (2)
4) Great Falls 200
5) Glacier 197
6) Senior 188
7) Capital 164
8) Bozeman 139
9) Butte 129
10) CMR 100
11) Skyview 83
12) Gallatin 81
13) Hellgate 73
14) Big Sky 62
15) Flathead 38
16) Belgrade 24