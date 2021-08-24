On Friday a coaches poll was released for 'AA' football with all sixteen head coaches participating in the voting.

Billings West is the clear favorite according to the coaches, earning twelve of the sixteen first place votes and tallying nearly 30 more points than Missoula Sentinel. The Golden Bears return 11 all-state players from last season, five more than anyone else in AA.

The defending state champion Missoula Sentinel Spartans received two first place votes as they begin their quest to defend the title .

Helena High also received a pair of first place votes and came in just a couple points behind Sentinel .

Other teams to watch out for according to the coaches include Great Falls, Glacier, Billings Senior, and Helena Capital.