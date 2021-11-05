Article by 406 Sports

BILLINGS - Michael DeLeon powered his way to five touchdowns and the Golden Bears (10-1) won their 10th straight by rallying past the Bruins (6-5).

Capital jumped to a 14-0 lead after one quarter on a 20-yard pass from Joey Michelotti to Tyler Kovick and a 17-yard scamper by Luke Sullivan.

West needed one play of the second quarter, a 3-yard run by DeLeon, to turn the tide its way. He added 1- and 2-yard scores before Isaiah Claunch's 19-yard pass to Max Murphy put the Golden Bears up by a score at halftime.

DeLeon then padded his stats with 18- and 56-yard TDs in the second half. Michelotti added a 23-yard scoring strike to Max Murphy and a 5-yarder to Eric Cockhill in the fourth quarter to tighten it up.