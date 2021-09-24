Article from 406 Sports

BILLINGS — Few things can cover up inefficiencies, poor play and penalties like a staunch defense.

When second-ranked Billings West stumbled out of the gate Friday night — the Golden Bears lost a fumble on the opening kickoff — it was the defense that helped keep things steady until the offense got rolling.

The end result, a 48-3 Class AA football win over the Belgrade Panthers at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium, wasn’t as pretty as the final scoreline indicated.

Turnovers, special teams miscues on extra points, and 10 penalties for 114 yards weren’t the hallmark of a well-oiled machine. West coach Rob Stanton shouldered some of the blame for not having his team properly prepared, he said, but the Bears still had plenty to win their fourth straight in convincing fashion.

“We just can’t do that, you know, three steps ahead and one step back,” Stanton said. “Whether it’s a penalty, whether it’s a dropped ball, whether we missed some keys, we’ve got to be a lot more consistent.

“We play fast and we play physical but we can’t play reckless. When we do that we’re going to get beat.”

Not this night, however. Although Belgrade’s Dyson Kinnaman recovered that opening fumble to set the Panthers up at the Bears’ 24, West’s defense forced a three-and-out, leading to Nick Gawarkiewicz’s 34-yard field goal.

And when Isaiah Claunch’s third pass of the night was picked off by Tre’vion Randle, again putting the Panthers in prime position, the Bears’ defense ceded very little ground the next series. Or for the game, for that matter.

Belgrade gained just seven yards passing on the night and was held to minus-28 rushing yards, leaving the Panthers with minus-21 total yards on 50 plays. West defenders had 14 tackles for loss.

“It was just hard work,” said West linebacker Clint Ambuehl, one of four Bears credited with quarterback sacks. “We’ve been working all season, and we just want to come out and compete. We just wanted to be as physical as we can.”

The Bears’ offense did eventually stir. Claunch completed 9 of 17 passes for 169 yards and touchdowns to Caden Dowler (66 yards and 34 yards) and to Riley Bergeson (13 yards). Claunch also rushed for two scores, and Michael DeLeon scored a touchdown as well for a 41-3 halftime lead.

Backup quarterback Drew McDowell connected with Billy Carlson on a 50-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to account for the game’s lone points in the second half.

West (4-1, 3-0) finished with 426 yards of total offense.

“It was kind of an on and off game,” said Dowler, who also accounted for two of West's penalties. “We had our moments where we had it together and then we kind of let our emotions get the best of us, especially me. I feel like we kind of came out slow, but we picked it up.”

West plays Billings Skyview next Friday, the first of two consecutive intra-city games, with Billings Senior to follow.

Belgrade (0-5, 0-3) plays host to Great Falls next Friday.

