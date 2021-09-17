Make it six for six for the Billings West girls and Bozeman Gallatin boys.

On Friday, both teams won the Bozeman Invite to finish the regular season unbeaten.

The Billings West girls finished with a total team score of 665, besting the Bozeman Gallatin girls at 690. Billings Senior finished in third with a final tally of 693.

Once again the Lady Bears were led by Bella Johnson and Kadence Fischer who finished with a score of 156 and 164 respectively. Johnson finished third overall.

Butte's Kodie Hoagland won her second tournament in a row, but she shared the top spot this time with Gallatin's Addiley Lloyd. Both golfers finished with a final tally of 152.

For the boys, it was Gallatin's Ramey Lloyd finishing in the top spot with a total score of 136, three strokes ahead of teammate Justus Verge. Four Raptors finished in the top five. As a team, Gallatin finished with a total score of 562.

Billings Senior was second at 613, and Billings Skyview third at 638.

The Eastern AA Divisional tournament begins Thursday, September 23 in Great Falls.