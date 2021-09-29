Editor's note: The following is a press release from Billings Sports Plex General Manager Stu Bertrand.
BILLINGS, Mont. September 30, 2021 — General Manager Stu Bertrand announced on Wednesday that the Billings Sports Plex will cease daily business operations beginning in October.
As of October 1st, the Sports Plex will no longer offer monthly memberships, day passes or have regular business hours. The Sports Plex will continue to lease available office space, as well as consider event requests.
“For over a decade, the Sports Plex has been an invaluable asset for many different teams, groups, and activities...not only in the Billings area, but for a large portion of Montana. We will miss our loyal employees, monthly members, and countless groups, teams, and overall good people that have frequented the Plex over the years. It definitely feels like the end of an era.” Bertrand said.
“This next chapter for the facility should open the door to several opportunities for the future. Additionally, with indoor football returning to Billings, I am optimistic that the Sports Plex can play a role in a successful beginning for the new team and continue to be available to groups in the community in some capacity.”
Built in 2006, the Billings Sports Plex is 41,650 square feet, with 6,450 of the square footage on the upper floor and 35,200 square feet on the main level. It sits on a 2.1-acre lot. Formerly the practice facility for an indoor football team, the Billings Outlaws, who ceased operations in 2010. The facility is currently listed for sale for $4,650,000.
The Sports Plex was the host of the 2010 United Bowl Championship Game, and has hosted multiple Big Sky State Games events, club volleyball tournaments, formal dances, youth & adult soccer, football, lacrosse leagues, plus several other large events and conferences.
For more information regarding office space or event inquiries, contact the Sports Plex at 406-839-9080.