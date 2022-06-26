BILLINGS- A Billings Spartan Race enthusiast is set to take part in what's known as 'the world's toughest race,' a Spartan Death Race.

The slogan for the event is 'You May Die," so it's certainly not for the faint of heart, but it's become a passion for Dan Proffitt.

Proffitt has competed in over 90 Spartan races and has cleared over 2,000 obstacles. The next obstacle in his path is completing his first Death Race in Vermont. Each Death Race is a uniquely brutal challenge, testing the body physically and mentally.

"You have to get comfortable being uncomfortable that's life. If you're comfortable being comfortable, you're not making any strides. If you're comfortable then fine, but I'm never comfortable. I always want to test myself and see what I can do," Proffitt said.

To get ready for the challenge, Proffitt has been training at Phipps Park, hiking the 400 feet of elevation gain up and down, carrying 120 pounds the entire way.

"Uneven ground, inclines declines, carrying heavy weights, backpacks, this is what it's going to be like." Proffitt compared some of the obstacles in Spartan races to the training regimens service members, like Navy Seals, go through. It's something he said he has the ultimate respect for, and he hopes what he can accomplish may inspire others and pay that spirit forward in his own way. "They're inspirational even after they've done their tours, they inspire, and I want to keep that mindset into some of the people that I help."

The Billings athlete has traveled across the world for Spartan races, and it has taken a toll on his body. Proffitt recently tore a meniscus, for the fifth time. Still, nothing is getting in the way of him achieving his goal of competing in his first Death Race.