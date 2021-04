Billings Skyview softball will postpone its next three games due to health and safety concerns according to SD2 Activities Director Mark Wahl.

The Falcons were slated to play Great Falls CMR and Great Falls High on Saturday. Their crosstown matchup with Billings Senior scheduled for next Tuesday will also be postponed.

Wahl wrote "all players and coaches will be quarantined until next Wednesday, April 21st. They will return to game play on Thursday, April 22nd vs. Belgrade."