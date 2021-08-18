The Billings Skyview football team enters this season with some momentum and hope under head coach Nate Wahl, who enters his fourth season with the Falcons.

It was a big moment for the program last season on September 25, when the Falcons snapped a 22-game losing streak with a victory over Great Falls CMR.

Skyview went on two win two more games, over Bozeman Gallatin and Belgrade, before losing to Great Falls in the first round of the AA playoffs. While last year was a step in the right direction, the squad said they're hungry for more this fall.

"We're here to get stuff done. It's not going to be easy, but we're here everyday, every night with each other, just grinding it out with everyone and each other," said Payton Sanders.

And they hope to create a new reputation for Falcon football.

"I think our team is pretty hungry, especially our seniors who started from the bottom of losing and started going up and getting those first wins. I think they're ready to get more," added Tahuna Fatupaito.

Falcons return quarterback Dylan Goodell who says he's coming into the season with a chip on his shoulder. After being hampered by injuries in his junior season, the quarterback feels healthy for his senior campaign where he hopes to leave a lasting mark with the program .

"After going through that injury last year against Gallatin and being injured for pretty much the rest of the season, coming back in playoffs and putting up a big goose egg I really took it to heart. With it being my senior year I'm ready to bring everything to the table, all the mental, all the aggressiveness all the things Skyview needs to change this program around and come out with a winning season," Goodell said.

Billings Skyview opens their season at home on August 27 when they host Kalispell Flathead.