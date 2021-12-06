Last season, the Billings Skyview boys proved 2020 was no fluke, claiming the AA state championship for themselves when they held off Great Falls, 62-60.

Like many teams, the Falcons lost key players from that championship group to graduation like Camron Ketchum and Ky Kouba. Both players have moved on to play at the next level in college.

That said, Kevin Morales has reloaded a Skyview squad with more guys ready to step up, led by now senior Payton Sanders, who hit the game winning shot in the state title game last spring.

Sanders had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in that victory.

Still a new team can lead to some bumps in the road, but the Falcons say they're hungry and motivated to defend their AA crown once again.

"It's a whole new group of guys and we're all hungry and we're ready to show what we can do. I'm excited honestly, new group of guys, we're just going to give it our all," Sanders said.

Junior Lane Love, a Falcons forward ready for a breakout season added, "We just have to keep the energy at practice. We need to remember how much pressure is on us. We're expected to be great again, trying to go for that three-peat. We just need to keep the energy at practice. It'll carry over to the games."

Skyview begins their season in Missoula on Friday night against Missoula Big Sky.