Junior Bergen
Spencer Martin

Billings Senior football and basketball standout Junior Bergen will join Bobby Hauck and the Montana Grizzlies after all. 

Bergen originally committed to Montana State in December as a wide receiver/defensive back. On Thursday morning, he confirmed the move to Missoula with SWX Montana. 

Now, the AA star who made some jaw-dropping plays in his senior year as a quarterback for the Broncs will play on the other side of the rivalry. 

Bergen was an all-state selection at wide receiver in his sophomore and junior seasons, and an all-state pick as a dual-threat quarterback this past season. Bergen was also an all-state point guard for the Billings Senior basketball team. 

Tags

Recommended for you