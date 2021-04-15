Billings Senior football and basketball standout Junior Bergen will join Bobby Hauck and the Montana Grizzlies after all.

Bergen originally committed to Montana State in December as a wide receiver/defensive back. On Thursday morning, he confirmed the move to Missoula with SWX Montana.

Now, the AA star who made some jaw-dropping plays in his senior year as a quarterback for the Broncs will play on the other side of the rivalry.

Bergen was an all-state selection at wide receiver in his sophomore and junior seasons, and an all-state pick as a dual-threat quarterback this past season. Bergen was also an all-state point guard for the Billings Senior basketball team.