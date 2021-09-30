  • Spencer Martin

A touchdown run with 13 seconds remaining delivered the 31-28 victory for the Broncs. 

A key game in Class AA football came down to the wire on Thursday at Van Winkle Stadium in Bozeman. 

The Hawks hosted Billings Senior in a battle between two 3-2 teams in a game that could later decide home-field advantage in the playoffs. 

Bozeman jumped out to a lead over the Broncs, but a pair of touchdowns and a field goal gave Senior the lead in the fourth quarter. Billings Senior scored 24 points in the second half. 

Down 21-24, Bozeman's Avery Allen scored to put the Hawks back in front 28-24 in the final two minutes of the game. 

Billings Senior drove back down the field, setting up Jacob Miller for a 1-yard touchdown run with 13 seconds remaining. Billings Senior improves to 4-2 with the 31-28 victory. 
 

