A key game in Class AA football came down to the wire on Thursday at Van Winkle Stadium in Bozeman.

The Hawks hosted Billings Senior in a battle between two 3-2 teams in a game that could later decide home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Bozeman jumped out to a lead over the Broncs, but a pair of touchdowns and a field goal gave Senior the lead in the fourth quarter. Billings Senior scored 24 points in the second half.

Down 21-24, Bozeman's Avery Allen scored to put the Hawks back in front 28-24 in the final two minutes of the game.