It was a seesaw game to kick off the football season in Montana.

In the first quarter, it was all Billings Senior. After forcing a three and out on defense, the Broncs drove the ball 67-yards down the field, capping off the drive with a touchdown run by Jacob Miller.

Later in the first quarter, a field goal by Maclain Burckley would extend the Broncs' lead to nine.

Butte got points back in the second quarter off a field goal attempt and trailed 9-3 to Senior at the break, but the momentum was beginning to build.

In the third quarter, Jace Stenson found tight end Jonas Sherman in the back of the endzone to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game, 10-9. They would add another early in the fourth. Stenson found Cameron Gurnsey on a short pitch-and-catch to go up 17-9 with just under 11 minutes to play.

But the Broncs found a way to battle back. Jacob Miller ran in for a 2-yard touchdown score with six minutes left to play. Then, Senior got the ball again and set themselves up for a dramatic finish.

After some trouble handling the ball, Broncs eventually set up Burckley for a 20-yard field goal for the win. Burckley delivered, kicking it through the uprights to seal the comeback win, 18 to 17.