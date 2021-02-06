Billings schools postpone Saturday's games due to poor weather, road conditions
Snowy and icy conditions across the state forced Billings Schools to postpone several sporting events scheduled for Saturday according to School District 2 Activities Director Mark Wahl.
Billings Skyview boys and girls basketball against Bozeman Gallatin were two of seven events cancelled. The girls game between the Falcons and Raptors was going to be broadcasted statewide on SWX Montana at 4 PM.
Other events cancelled include Billings West at Hardin swimming, Billings West girls basketball vs. Bozeman, Billings West boys basketball at Bozeman, Senior girls basketball at Great Falls, and Senior boys basketball vs. Great Falls.
Wahl said they hope to reschedule the games for next week.
