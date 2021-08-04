Despite recording 12 hits on the day, the Billings Royals lost their Northwest Regional Opener to Yakima Valley on Wednesday morning.

The state champions from Washington took the lead with a big four run third inning, leading them to a 8-5 victory.

Lance Schaaf started on the mound for Billings. The pitcher gave up five runs, four of them earned and struck out three batters.

Jaeden Jordahl, Jessen West, and Gunner Thompson all had multiple hits for the Royals. Jordahl also had three stolen bases. Keller led Billings with two RBI's.

Billings now awaits the loser between Oregon and Wyoming at 9:30 AM on Thursday in Gillette, WY.