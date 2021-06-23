Billings Royals credit team comradery in most recent winning streak

The Billings Royals have built win streaks of nine, win streaks of six, and now they're currently riding an eight game winning streak ahead of the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament this weekend at Dehler Park.

The Royals say their success on the field comes from strong team comradery.

"We play together as a team. We all love each other. I think that helps us win games, especially late. We show up to every game ready to win," said CJ Bohn, Royals First Baseman.

Catcher Michael Ohlin added, "It's just the chemistry we have as a team and that we're able to put together runs in innings we need them in. In late innings when we really need them."

Royals have found themselves needing runs late in their previous games. In two of their last four, they've come back to win despite deficits of four or more runs.



"We're never really worried when we get down because once we get to the bullpen not a lot of teams have a really solid bullpen so I think that helps us come back if we're down late in games," said

Jaeden Jordahl, Royals Shortstop.