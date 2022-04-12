BILLINGS- Chris Dixon is infamous for his accolades during his tenure as quarterback of the Billings Outlaws. In their inaugural season with the Champions Indoor Football League, the Outlaws are led by a quarterback who is surpassing Dixon's indoor football records.

When Billings Outlaws Head Coach Brian Schmidt was hired last spring, his stated goal was to bring championships to Billings. To do that, the team signed from Spokane the all-time passing leader in the IFL, Charles McCullum, along with wide receiver Tyron Laughinghouse.

On Sunday, the Outlaws opened the home portion of the season with a 42-34 win over the Salina Liberty at MetraPark. McCullum is equal parts player, teacher and a coach on the field, bringing his championship pedigree to this year's Outlaws team.

"I try to do that because I've been around a few years and once we get it down, it's like pouring water in a bucket, you can't miss it. I'm trying to pull all my water into them, let them soak it all up and run with it," McCullum said.

While Laughinghouse will no doubt be the featured target this season, other guys like Garry Brown have already made an impact, and are more than ready to learn from the IFL'S passing king.

"It's been amazing honestly in my career I've never had a quarterback like him. Not just the talent ability, the knowledge of the game indoor and outdoor football. I've grown the past two weeks more than my career so I'm just thankful and ready to take it one game at a time and get better and better," Brown said.

Brown had two touchdowns in Sunday's win which perhaps is a peak into the future of what this team can accomplish. McCullum's four touchdown passes including a gem to Laughinghouse should keep fans glued to a dynamic offense.

The team has big shoes to fill when it comes to that other Outlaws team that won three League Championships playing to a packed house at MetraPark.

That ironically came under the coaching eye of Heron O'Neal who still lives in Billings and is now the current head coach at Salina.

Make no mistake McCullum and his teammates know the history of this franchise and are more than ready to create their own story of this newest incarnation of Outlaws football.

"That is going to be a challenge. Those guys in themselves are superstars because they won a lot and often. We are trying to replace them or to say carry on what they started. We are trying to get back to the original winning stature of Billings, Montana," McCullum said.



McCullum and company have a short week of practice. Saturday the Southwest Kansas Storm roll into First Interstate Bank Arena for a 7:05 kickoff.