BILLINGS- The Billings Outlaws begin postseason play this weekend when they host the Wyoming Mustangs. But, due to scheduling conflicts the game will be played at the Billings Sports Plex instead of MetraPark.

The last time the Outlaws played in the Sports Plex was when they hosted the Indoor Football League championship in 2010 after MetraPark was hit by a tornado.



This year's game at the training facility will be free for the public to attend, and the Outlaws say they hope they get up to 2,000 fans in the building.

Interim head coach Theo Johnson was a part of that Outlaws team in 2010, and recalled what it was like in the Sports Plex that day.

"Honestly I remember how intense it was. Because the crowd was directly on top of us, one it was extremely hot it took a lot of the air out of the room it felt like playing in Colorado the air was thin. The biggest thing was honestly it made the environment more intense and that's what I'm hoping for above all things is with the crowd being what it is and being so close, even though it's not as many bodies, that puts an intimidating factor on the other team," said Johnson.

He said the guys are staying together and playing for each other despite the turbulence in recent weeks. The Outlaws play the Mustangs on Saturday at 2:15 PM.



The team said VIP hospitality room and VIP admission into the Sports Plex begins at 12:30 p.m. Season ticket holders will be admitted into the Sports Plex beginning at 1:00 p.m. Free admission into the Sports Plex begins at 1:30 p.m.