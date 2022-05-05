BILLINGS- After losing their first game of the season on the road in Sioux City, the Billings Outlaws have now won four straight and sit in second in the league standings.

The Outlaws are coming off a 45-29 win last weekend in Wyoming. Before that, they got another win on the road, beating the defending league champions, Omaha.

"Honestly, it's just us being able to play with each other as far as communicating moving the right pieces together as one. When we have eight guys moving as one we can get a lot done," said defensive lineman Jeff Luc.

In that season opening loss, Billings gave up 57 points on defense. Since then, they've only allowed a team to score more than 40 points once. The defense also leads the league in defensive touchdowns with four.

"We've come together more and added a few players to the back side and that's ended up working out really well for us," said defensive lineman Dylan Donahue.

The Outlaws play their third straight road game this weekend against Salina on Saturday.