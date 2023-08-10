BILLINGS--The Billings Outlaws hosted their first playoff game in 13 years last season. Now, their arena football future may be in question after three teams left the Champions Indoor Football League.

As of now, the Outlaws aren't one of those teams, but they are looking for a new landing spot to get out of the collapsing league. Owner Steve Titus said the team is looking for a league that meets the franchise's priorities: financial stability, opportunities for their sponsors, and the scheduling of games and travel.

One thing that is for certain in Titus' mind is the team's future and commitment to the Magic City.

"We're going to be here for the long term," Titus confirmed.

"We've invested quite a bit of money into the team, into the franchise, into making sure that the Outlaws are here to stay, and we're going to do everything we can to make sure that we have a quality product on the field, we're going to have a quality product off the field, and we're going to have very competitive games where hopefully we're bringing home championships back to Billings," he added.

"This year, we're going to get more involved in the community, we're going to focus on group ticket sales, more schools, more focus on getting kids to the game, and bigger turnouts to the game. One thing that hurt us significantly last year was that our first two games were on Monday nights because of arena availability, so our focus is primarily on all Saturday night games for the 2024 season."

The Outlaws are also opening a storefront downtown at 2702 2nd Avenue North, where fans can buy tickets and merchandise. The grand opening of that storefront is August 29, where the Outlaws will also announce their head coach for the 2024 season.