BILLINGS--The Billings Outlaws hosted their first playoff game in 13 years last season. Now, their arena football future may be in question after three teams left the Champions Indoor Football League.
Outlaws confirm commitment to Billings amid uncertain league future
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
