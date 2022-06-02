BILLINGS- The Champions Indoor Football league has approved the selling of the Billings Outlaws to an ownership group led by Steven Titus.

The Outlaws were previously owned by Keith Russ and Pick Six Entertainment, who also owned CIF teams in Rapid City and Wyoming. The CIF has taken control of Rapid City, and Russ recently sold the Wyoming Mustangs to Titus, who lives in Gillette.

According to a release from the CIF, league personnel is in Billings to assist Titus with the ownership transition.

The release says quote, "Steven Titus possesses all the right traits of a quality owner. Strong financial backing, a commitment to community and a strong moral compass. The board was extremely please to receive Mr. Titus' application and we looking forward to him guiding the Billings organization for years to come."

The regular season concludes for the Outlaws on June 4 at home against the Wyoming Mustangs.