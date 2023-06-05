BILLINGS--It had been 14 years since playoff arena football was at MetraPark in Billings. Monday night, the Outlaws brought it back.

It was a great crowd for a Monday and the Outlaws were ready to capitalize. Both teams scored midway through the first quarter to tie the game at seven, but not for long.

Outlaws quarterback Lorenz Stefan completed a pass to Davonte Brown, who weaved his way through the defense for a first down. He got up and let the defense know, and it kickstarted a late first quarter drive for Billings.

It was D'Narius Antonie with the rushing touchdown, and the Outlaws led by six.

Sioux City was still in it thought early in the second quarter and tried to drive right back, but their drive was derailed by several penalties. When it wasn't derailed by penalties, it was derailed by the Outlaw defense, who turned it up a notch.

The Outlaws took over on downs in the second quarter, and Stefan dropped back and scrambled before launching it to Josh Batiste. They tried to take the lead before the end of the half and they got it, Stefan heaved for the end zone and Kalib Woods was there to make a leaping grab.

The Bandits scored 13 points in the third quarter, but the Outlaws closed it out with a 39-31 win.