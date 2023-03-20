BILLINGS — Beat over the top on a trio of touchdown passes in the first half, the Billings Outlaws' secondary was scrambling.
The Topeka Tropics' offense was looping long balls toward paydirt with relative ease, as if it was just a mere game of catch in the backyard, and it looked for a bit as if they had a free ride to keep on doing it as long as it wanted.
But in front of 883 scanned spectators in the Outlaws' 2023 Champions Indoor Football home opener at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Monday night, the Outlaws remobilized to turn that blind spot into a strength — and utilized it as the game went along to help them put on a show.
Billings intercepted Topeka quarterbacks Lorenz Stefan and Dylan Vanboxel a total of five times, returning three back to the end zone (two for touchdowns, one on a 4-point conversion pass) in a 66-27 victory as the Outlaws rebounded from an opening-week loss on the road.
While the Outlaws (1-1 overall) were making home-run plays on the defensive end, quarterback Vincent Espinoza was slinging it on the shortened indoor turf field with calculated efficiency, going 13-for-17 passing for 133 yards and four total touchdowns (three through the air, one on the ground) to no interceptions as Billings more than tripled its scoring output from a Week 1 47-19 defeat at the Omaha Beef.
"They held together," Billings coach Kerry Locklin said of his team's performance. "They didn't break apart when things were going kind of sideways. ... Once we broke (through) and got in a rhythm and started getting ahead of them, you force people out of their game plan and (they) start doing things they don't want to do. And that allowed us to keep being consistent."
The Outlaws looked early on as if they were going to have their work cut out for them as the Tropics (1-1) took a 21-12 lead in the second quarter, with Stefan connecting with wideouts three times on touchdowns 20 yards or longer on the 50-yard field.
But the scoring can get fast and furious on the arena gridiron, which Topeka found out the hard way as it was on the receiving end of what would come to be a game-defining surge.
Of its 34 second-quarter points, Billings scored 21 of them in the final 1:03 as its defense took over. Tailback Tomas Newman started the stretch off by scoring off of a six-yard run, then defensive back Brasean Steward II picked off Stefan on the ensuing first play from scrimmage.
The Outlaws took advantage through a short-range Espinoza rushing touchdown three plays later, but with Topeka trying to get some momentum going before half on an untimed down from the Billings 8-yard-line, Stefan threw into the hands of cornerback Damian Francis near the goal line.
The Texas Wesleyan alum raced down the field and returned it all the way back to find another six points out of thin air for the Outlaws at the first-half buzzer. Billings coasted the rest of the way from there, never letting the Tropics see the end zone again until garbage time in the final minute.
"We go against them in practice, and they're just dogs," Espinoza said of the defense. "From D-line to secondary, that's why I love going against them because it makes us get better. ... I'm glad we go against a defense like that."
That same defense got a new weapon this past week in Billings West alum and former NFL linebacker Dylan Donahue, who signed back on with his hometown team as a defensive end after being one of the Outlaws' top players a season ago in the team's inaugural season.
Donahue, 30, looked like he had hardly missed a step. He led the team in sacks with three and-a-half, getting past Topeka's linemen and forcing its quarterbacks either to the ground or into rushing into a mistake, of which the Billings secondary often capitalized on.
Friends and family encircled and congratulated him following the victory, and as he and Billings look to do it again in its next matchup against the Rapid City Marshals at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Donahue feels right at home — both literally in Billings and figuratively on a football field again.
"It's a breath of fresh air, man," Donahue said. "I love playing football and honestly, I thought it was over for me. I had accepted the terms. I had accepted that I was done with football, and then I had a conversation with (Outlaws owner) Steve (Titus) after the first game and he pretty much convinced me to come back. So I'm happy about it."