Billings Outlaws tab Kerry Locklin as new head coach

BILLINGS- The Billings Outlaws announced Kerry Locklin will be the new head coach of the franchise on Saturday.

Locklin is a former coach at multiple levels including the NFL, CFL, college and in indoor football.

Locklin replaces Brian Schmidt who was head coach for the Outlaws in their inaugural 2021 season. Schmidt came from the Spokane Shock organization, and Locklin was also a defensive line coach in Spokane at one point during his long coaching career.

The Outlaws said in the release a press conference introducing Locklin and a 2023 schedule will be announced in early October.