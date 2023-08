BILLINGS--The Outlaws announced today at a press conference held in their new downtown storefront and office that they are joining the Arena Football League in 2024.

Billings was the first team outside of the original 16 to be announced in the Arena Football League. The Outlaws spent the last two seasons in the Champions Indoor Football League.

They also announced their new head coach, Cedric Walker. Walker played ten years in the AFL and won an Arena Bowl Championship with the Arizona Rattlers.