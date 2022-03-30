BILLINGS- The Billings Outlaws bolstered an already talented defensive line with the signing of former NFL player Jeff Luc.

Luc played college football at Cincinnati before playing in the NFL from 2015 to 2017 for the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Cincinatti Bengals.

Luc also played in the CFL for the Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts. He most recently played in Atlanta in 2019 for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football.

Luc joins Billings native Dylan Donahue who also played in the NFL and CLF, including a stint with the New York Jets.



The Outlaws kickoff the regular season on the road against the Sioux City Bandits on April 2.